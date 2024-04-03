Promising aid in release of insurance maturity, gang siphons over Rs 6 crore

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has dismantled a criminal network involved in duping unsuspecting victims under the guise of assisting in the release of maturity amounts from insurance policies. The gang managed to siphon around Rs 6 crores from 10 victims through their scheme.

The case came to light when a resident of Green Park lodged a complaint stating he had been defrauded of around Rs 3.5 crores since April 2018.

The perpetrators, posing as officials from various government agencies like NPCI, RBI, and SBI, among others, convinced Sharma that they were agents with connections to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). They assured him that his investments in insurance companies had accumulated substantial amounts, which could be withdrawn after completing certain formalities, Sharma said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 406, 420, and 120B of the IPC at the Special Cell Police Station and a team was formed to investigate the matter.

On the basis of technical surveillance and by following digital footprints, the mastermind behind the operation, Nishant Kumar, who was using the pseudo name Rajender Prasad, was traced to a rented premise in Nirman Vihar.