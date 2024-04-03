Student outfits start election campaign, target new voters in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With Lok Sabha elections in Delhi still weeks away, the student wings of various political parties in the national capital have already started pitching in with various campaigns and programmes to woo voters, especially first-time voters.

The Delhi University unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student’s wing of the RSS, and the BJP’s youth morcha have drawn up a detailed campaigning plan to seek votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The plan includes door-to-door campaigning, attracting young voters, and reaching areas dominated by marginalised people.

“Initially, we are organising certain programmes and targeting the young voters to encourage them to at least vote,” Ashutosh, the national media in charge of the ABVP, said.

“Gradually, we will reach the university level and conduct small-scale meetings to motivate the students to come out and vote for issues-based politics. We will reach out to the first-time university voters through talks, plays and debates,” he added.

BJYM

Meanwhile, the BJP’s youth Morcha (BJYM) has already started organising ‘Namo Yuva Chaupal’, where they gather in large numbers to discuss elections and other issues in various manuals or districts. According to the BJYM, two lakh youth chaupals have been planned to be organised across the country, and the target is to reach out to lakhs of youths, where they will be informed about the youth-centirc works being done under the leadership of PM Modi.