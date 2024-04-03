Triangular contest likely in UP’s gateway Ghaziabad

NEW DELHI: Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency, a gateway to Uttar Pradesh and one of the state’s prominent constituencies, is all set to witness a three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress, and AAP. The Election Commission has announced voting at the western seat in the second phase on April 26, with results on June 4.

Another factor that makes the constituency high profile is that it falls among the highest number of voters in the state, with more than 27 lakh voters (2019 data) and comprises five assembly segments—Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Dholana. It came into existence in 2008 when the Hapur Lok Sabha seat was renamed as Ghaziabad. The constituency is categorised as general and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) categories.

For the 2024 general elections, the BJP has fielded MLA Atul Garg while former mayor Dolly Sharma is contesting on the Congress ticket. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has named Nanadkishor Pundir from the Thakur community as it candidate.