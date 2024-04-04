Active pursuit

Tego has developed a comprehensive product range that includes activewear, fitness gear, and accessories. The sophisticated women’s activewear capsule line is aimed at empowering and inspiring active lifestyles. The collection features sleek all-black ensembles meticulously tailored to meet the diverse requirements of contemporary women. It has essential pieces such as leggings, sports bras, shorts, running T-shirts, crop tops, and performance hipsters that seamlessly merge fashion and functionality.

Engineered from a proprietary blend of soft, high-performance fabrics, including Tego’s NyLx Fabric and VAPArise technology, the activewear ensures comfort, breathability, and durability. These materials are selected not only for their luxurious feel but also for their ability to withstand rigorous workouts, making them suitable for both casual and high-impact activities. Krishna Chandak, co-founder of the brand, says, “Our all-black collection not only meets the highest standards of quality and performance but also embodies timeless elegance, resonating with our customers.”

Giving some tips on the importance of choosing the right activewear during a workout, he says, “Always look at the right fit. Comfort, performance and support are crucial to meet your training goals. Running apparel tends to have a more snug fit, whereas functional training demands a more relaxed style. Either way, don’t just follow trends, find out what works for you. If your workout clothing is comfortable, and doesn’t hinder your training, then you will more likely stick with your routine.”