April 17 last date to submit DU Centenary Special Exam application form

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has announced April 17 as the last date for submission of the examination form for the Centenary Special Exam Phase-II with a limit of maximum four papers.

On April 1, the DU issued a notification stating that all the concerned former students (regular, NCWEB, SOL/external cell) of final year of underGraduate or Postgraduate or Professional courses who appeared earlier in Centenary chance special examination phase-I and could not complete their degree, are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary Chance special examination phase-ll with a limit of maximum of four papers. The last date examination form for the same is upto April 17, 2024 by 5:30 pm. Students may fill their examination form by using the online student portal link.

The faculty, department, colleges or centre are requested to complete the confirmation and verification of examination forms filled by the students by April 18, it read.

As per the notification, the students have been asked to upload the confirmed admit card for centenary chance special examination, upload the result. It also highlighted that once the fee will be submitted shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

After filling the registration form, students may keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication, if any. Provisional admit card shall be issued after confirmation of the registration form by their respective faculty, department, college or centre.