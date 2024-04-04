Bid to murder witness: Police arrest two shooters of notorious Gogi gang

NEW DELHI: Two wanted sharpshooters of the Jitender Gogi-Kapil Maan gang were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while they were planning to kill a witness in a case against the gang members, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Himanshu (23) and Abhimanyu aka Abhi (22) -- both residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana -- were nabbed with two semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of .32 bore with eight bullets.

DCP (Special Cell) Manoj C said that on the intervening night of March 30-31, information was received about the movement of the two in Jahangirpuri and Rohini.

“Acting swiftly on the information, a trap was laid near Kailash farm road, Shamshan Ghat Mod, Alipur. Both the alleged criminals were intercepted while riding on a motorcycle without a number plate and were successfully overpowered,” said the DCP.

Interrogation revealed that Himanshu, along with his friends Sumit, Harsh and Sagar had killed two persons in his village Asaudha in 2021.