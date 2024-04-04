Bid to murder witness: Police arrest two shooters of notorious Gogi gang

NEW DELHI: Two wanted sharpshooters of the Jitender Gogi-Kapil Maan gang were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while they were planning to kill a witness in a case against the gang members, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused identified as Himanshu (23) and Abhimanyu aka Abhi (22) -- both residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana -- were nabbed with two semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of .32 bore with eight bullets.
DCP (Special Cell) Manoj C said that on the intervening night of March 30-31, information was received about the movement of the two in Jahangirpuri and Rohini.
“Acting swiftly on the information, a trap was laid near Kailash farm road, Shamshan Ghat Mod, Alipur. Both the alleged criminals were intercepted while riding on a motorcycle without a number plate and were successfully overpowered,” said the DCP.
Interrogation revealed that Himanshu, along with his friends Sumit, Harsh and Sagar had killed two persons in his village Asaudha in 2021.
“He remained in jail for two years where he came in contact with Abhimanyu. After coming out of jail, Himanshu got married to his girlfriend in Arya Samaj Mandir against her family’s wishes,” said the DCP.
When the girl continued to stay at her father’s house despite marriage and refused to go to his house, a livid Himanshu threatened to kill her and her family members if she did not stay with him.
“Consequently, an FIR was lodged against him in Rohtak, Haryana and he was jailed. Then, he came in contact with Kapil Maan aka Kallu, one of the main members of the Gogi gang and presently lodged in Tihar jail through a common contact,” said the DCP.
Maan arranged illegal weapons for him through his sources to kill a witness in one of his cases. “After accomplishing the task given by Maan, Himanshu was also planning to kill his father-in-law,” said the DCP.