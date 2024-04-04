CISF Jawan shoots himself dead at Delhi Metro station

NEW DELHI: A CISF constable allegedly killed himself using his service rifle at the Nangloi Metro Station on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 7 am. The body of the deceased jawan, Shahre Kishore, was recovered from near the X-ray baggage scanner, they said.

The constable is said to have joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2014.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan, deployed in the CISF unit that guards the Delhi Metro, killed himself using his service weapon, they said.

An inquiry is being undertaken by the paramilitary force apart from the Delhi Police, the officials said.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.