Delhi: Charged under POCSO Act, juvenile convicted for raping two minor girls

NEW DELHI: A court has convicted a juvenile of raping two minor girls in 2017, holding that the prosecution has duly established that the child in conflict (CCL) with law committed rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault on both the victims.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the juvenile accused who was charged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for raping the minor girls, aged seven and around four years.

“Conclusively, it can be said that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt that CCL committed rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault of both the victims,” the court said in an order passed on Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Dahiya appeared on behalf of the State.

The court said though the investigating officer (IO) had erred in not recording the victims’ statements within the prescribed time and not seizing the torn clothes of one of them, it did not mean that the offence was not committed.