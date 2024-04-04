Delhi Metro asks police to probe video of two women playing colour on train

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women were seen applying colours on each other inside a train, officials said.

The video, surfaced online ahead of Holi, had drawn criticism from a large section of commuters who had expressed their dissatisfaction on social media and other platforms. The DMRC has written to the Delhi Police requesting for a thorough investigation into this incident involving two women shooting a reel inside the Delhi Metro prior to Holi.

DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal saidthe DMRC, in a letter dated April 2, has requested police to take necessary legal action. In the video, two women were seen sitting on the floor of a metro train and applying colour on each other.

Delhi Metro had earlier said that it was analysing the video for alleged violation of its policies. The DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises, it had said.

Delhi Metro has been running various campaigns, both online and offline, to discourage passengers from indulging in any activity that may cause inconvenience to fellow commuters.

Mobile checking squads have also been also deployed at times to check various activities not considered appropriate on the Delhi Metro, Dayal further added.