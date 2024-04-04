Don’t tamper with evidence, inform before leaving NCR, court tells Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday directed AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the excise ‘scam’ case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions before passing an order to release Singh from Tihar central jail following the bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The special judge also directed Sanjay Singh to submit his passport, inform the court about his itinerary before leaving the national capital, and to always keep his phone location on.

During the brief hearing, Singh’s counsel informed the court that the politician’s wife would be surety for the accused in the matter.

“I (Sanjay Singh) am the Member of Parliament. There is no flight risk,” his counsel told the court.

The judge directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of same amount.

Discharged from hospital

Sanjay Singh was discharged from ILBS hospital on Wednesday, officials said. “Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital,” a jail official said. He was at the hospital for 24 hours.