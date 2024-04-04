Footprints on the body

The feminist mystique

Sobh’s prose is charged with sensual tenderness and is often repetitive in style, perhaps to replicate the orgiastic origins of love and desire. She tells us that “the body is not something to be ashamed of, nor is it the property of men. The novel show[s] women how their bodies are theirs, and how they can love it at all ages – even when one is very old”. The novel, in its strongest moments, then, is an attempt to rediscover, reclaim and liberate the female body.

“Images of women are politically driven and media-created, shaped by dominant narratives. Women suffer from dual alienation – enforced by both societal norms and self-perception,” Sobh says, talking about her motivations to subvert oppressive gender norms in her work. She has dedicated her life to mining a vocabulary of female resistance, and for her, the idea is to simply write these bodies into immortality. Her main quest is “to express a feminine language, a sensual and very new language in the world of novels, even in sexual scenes – a heroic language”, she claims.

We are our stories

After spending her youth in a vacant marriage, Nahla decides to reclaim her body from motherhood and matrimony, and to live and tell her own story. In the event of her disappearance, Nahla’s friends Suad, Azizeh, Hoda, Nadine, and the narrator Alawiya form a Herland (an isolated society composed entirely of women as imagined by American feminist and writer Charlotte Perkins Gilman in her 1915 utopian novel) around her memory. The novel shines in documenting these multiple stories of self-determination.

Often called a ‘modern Scheherazade’, Sobh’s oeuvre is informed by her rich Arabic roots, but it smartly inverts the limits imposed on expression by modern patriarchal regimes. At the centre of her novel, too, is a woman like Scheherazade, who must tell her story, lest it should be forgotten and written off the pages of history. “Nahla is very far from a stereotype in the usual Arabic novel. She is free, and with that freedom, she can express what she wants about her body and her relationship with it in all stages of her life,” Sobh says about her protagonist. She adds that the subject of the novel is humanistic: “She is not imprisoned by propaganda or media or the regime of patriarchy….”