‘Jail ke taale tutenge’: Sanjay Singh raises pitch after his release

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday after six months of incarceration in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. “Ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chhutenge (the locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out),” shouted the leader as AAP workers thronged the ground outside the jail. With party workers showering rose petals on him, Singh said: “It is not the time to celebrate but struggle.”

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him. After his release, Singh left for CM Kejriwal’s residence to meet his wife.

Soon after Singh was released, AAP in a post in Hindi said, “The lion broke the chains of the dictator and came out.” The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Rajya Sabha MP after noting that the ED has no objection to his release on bail.