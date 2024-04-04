My position in politics will always be based on my work: Bansuri Swaraj

From the New Delhi constituency of the national capital, which had sent stalwarts like late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani, the BJP has fielded Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late union minister minister Sushma Swaraj to take on AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. In an interview, Ujwal Jalali discusses the constituency, vision and opponents with the 40-year-old debutant politician.

Excerpts:

This is your first election from a seat which is seen as a VVIP constituency. What is your pitch, and how do you plan to score victory here, given the fact that both AAP and Congress have stitched an alliance?

Very humbly I would like to state that there is nothing like high-profile or low-profile seat. All seats are equal and every voter is important. This ticket belongs to each & every karyakarta of the BJP. With Sangathan’s staunch support and ‘dev tulya karyakartas’ working day and night in the constituency, we will score a thumping victory over the unholy alliance of Cong-AAP.

Your party has always slammed the Opposition, especially Congress over nepotism and dynasty politics charges. Now you too are being targeted by the Opposition for the same. How do you respond?

Just because I am the daughter of Sushma Swaraj, politics is not barred for me. There is no post reserved for me because of my name. For the last five years, I have been executing party’s work in various capacities, including as a lawyer before various High Courts and Supreme Court. My position in politics will always be based on my work and effort. We talk about nepotism because in the opposition parties, the top position is always reserved for a family member. Merit or public acceptability has no role to play in deciding their de facto leader. The opposition parties have become similar to jagirs or fiefdom. BJP does not belong to any one family. In BJP, the merit of the candidate and his/her acceptability with the voters are the key factors.