Security beefed up at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements and banned corrosive substances in the Palam area that houses the Delhi Airport.

Sticks and lathis, including flagstaff which are capable of being used for causing physical violence and danger to public peace and safety, have been prohibited. Besides, the police have also restricted carrying of firearms, including licensed fire-arms, cudgels, swords, and spears in the area.

An official order of the police stated that the unrestricted carrying of other similar items posed a significant risk to public peace and safety. It emphasised the need for swift action to maintain public order and ensure the safety of citizens. The directive explicitly prohibits individuals, except those authorised by the government, from carrying firearms, bludgeons, knives, sticks, or any other article capable of causing physical harm.

The order also bans the possession of corrosive substances, explosives, and the preparation or collection of stones or other projectiles.

However, the order made an exception for individuals professing the Sikh faith, who are permitted to carry a kirpan, a ceremonial dagger considered a religious symbol.

Meanwhile, in south Delhi, the police are carrying out special measures to curb the organised and street crime and in a series of operations through intensive checking, conducting raids, surveillance, and intelligence-driven actions, as many as 264 people have been booked, including 75 bad characters, under various crime heads -- robbery, snatching, burglary, arms cct, vehicle theft, and drug peddlers.