Tasting legacies at Bukhara

Around a decade ago when I began to settle into my career and had income to spare and indulge in occasional luxuries, I walked into ITC Maratha in Mumbai for a meal. I had heard about the ‘dal bukhara’ and with my love for dals not being a secret I thought of trying out what has been termed as a legendary dish. I confidently asked the concierge for the way to Bukhara - only to be told that there isn’t Bukhara, but Peshawari there. The ambience was the same as Bukhara, as was the menu, but Peshawari is Bukhara by another name. Years later I learnt that AN Haksar, the legendary former chairman of ITC had tried to replicate Bukhara globally, but it wasn’t as successful as the original in Delhi and so it was concluded that it cannot be reproduced anywhere else. There was and remains to be only one Bukhara in the world.

Bukhara first opened its gates to its patrons in 1978 and today is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Bukhara brought alive the flavours of the North West Frontier and transformed the way Indian food was perceived in the luxury dining set-up. The basic concept of Bukhara was to celebrate the rusticity and robustness of the food and ambience that it offered. The menu was limited with large pieces of succulent tandoori kebabs, dal bukhara, tandoori rotis and naans and options of just four desserts. The setting was such that one had to abandon sophistication and enjoy their food with their hands, with the famous Bukhara bibs to ensure that the spillage, if any, didn’t mar the clothes of the diner. This was atypical to what is perceived as luxurious and aspirational. Bukhara celebrated its ‘Indian-ness’ and in doing so has garnered love and fame globally.

When one plans a visit to Bukhara, they usually do not go there to experiment. They go there for consistency and to satiate cravings. For instance, my visit to Bukhara is always led by my cravings for dal bukhara and tandoori aloo, whereas for my husband it is the robust tandoori jheenga or the Sikandari raan that is a fixed order. While I was dining at Bukhara last week, I noticed how the menu has remained the same, with no changes or variations in the last 45 years. A true blue Delhi-ite, ITC’s Anil Chaddha, a chief executive today at the same company, who helmed Bukhara for close to three decades, shares, “The unchanged menu is a testament to timelessness. It has remained an everlasting favourite amongst celebrities and Heads of States showcasing nuances of the region.”