Urgently review water supply issues, Atishi tells chief secy

NEW DELHI: Amid complaints of water shortage in some areas of the national capital, water minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Atishi on Wednesday asked the chief secretary to urgently reassess water supply in all parts of the city.

In her letter to the top bureaucrat, Atishi said,“It has been brought to my notice that there is reduction in water production and water shortage in many parts of Delhi. This is an extremely critical and urgent matter. The people of Delhi cannot be allowed to suffer. I am attaching an illustrative (not exhaustive) list of areas from which I have been receiving frequent complaints.”

Asking the chief secretary to direct immediate attention to these issues, the minister wrote, “The chief secretary is hereby directed to review the water supply in all parts of Delhi on April 4, and thereafter by 8 pm on April 4, provide a colony-wise update on water availability in comparison to the summer demand.”

The minister also sought a plan of action for supplementing the existing water supply system with borewells and a detailed plan for water tankers required for each of the areas experiencing shortage in water supply in the summer months.