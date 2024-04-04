Urgently review water supply issues, Atishi tells chief secy

NEW DELHI: Amid complaints of water shortage in some areas of the national capital, water minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Atishi on Wednesday asked the chief secretary to urgently reassess water supply in all parts of the city.
In her letter to the top bureaucrat, Atishi said,“It has been brought to my notice that there is reduction in water production and water shortage in many parts of Delhi. This is an extremely critical and urgent matter. The people of Delhi cannot be allowed to suffer. I am attaching an illustrative (not exhaustive) list of areas from which I have been receiving frequent complaints.”
Asking the chief secretary to direct immediate attention to these issues, the minister wrote, “The chief secretary is hereby directed to review the water supply in all parts of Delhi on April 4, and thereafter by 8 pm on April 4, provide a colony-wise update on water availability in comparison to the summer demand.”
The minister also sought a plan of action for supplementing the existing water supply system with borewells and a detailed plan for water tankers required for each of the areas experiencing shortage in water supply in the summer months.
Notably, days after his arrest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directions asking the water minister to resolve sewer and water problems in the city in an expeditious manner. He had asked the minister to issue strict directions to the chief secretary and DJB officials to ensure people do not face any problems during summer. “I might be in jail, but people of Delhi shouldn’t be inconvenienced,” Kejriwal had said.
Issuing orders to Atishi, the Chief Minister had said, “I have come to know that there are significant water and sewer problems in some areas of Delhi. I might be in jail, but people shouldn’t be inconvenienced.”
“Make adequate arrangements for water tankers so that there is no shortage during summers. Give appropriate instructions to the Chief Secretary and DJB officials so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience during summer. Immediate and proper resolution of public problems should be ensured. If necessary, seek the cooperation of the Lieutenant Governor as well. He will surely assist you.”