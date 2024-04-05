’20 riots: Delhi HC seeks status of cases

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to inform it about the status of criminal cases pertaining to the riots that broke out in the national capital in February 2020.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait noted that over 750 FIRs were registered in the aftermath of the violence and the investigation in 273 was still pending, and asked the Delhi Police to file a fresh status report with respect to the cases.

“The respondent is directed to file current status report regarding the cases within 10 days,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain, ordered.

Communal clashes had broken out in North East Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking setting up of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to hold an independent probe into the riots.

The lawyer said the SIT should be ordered at least in those cases where the stage of filing of charge sheet has not even come till now.

During the hearing, the court observed that the cases were registered in 2020 but several of them were still pending and asked the police the reason behind it. How much time will you take? That was 2020 and we have entered 2024, the court said.