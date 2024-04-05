ABVP protests fee hike, poor infra in Delhi University

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, students from LC1 and LC2 blocks, of the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University on Thursday decided to jointly go for an indefinite sit-in protest.

They highlighted issues such as fee hike, poor infrastructure, Wi-Fi problems, restroom issues, pink toilets, sanitary vending machine issues, among others. ABVP demanded that unless the increased fees are reduced by the administration and a definite timeline for addressing these issues is not set, they will continue to protest for the cause.

The Law Faculty members had submitted memorandums to the administration several times regarding these demands, but no action has been taken yet. Besides, this time, a fee hike has also been implemented. Earlier, students had to pay an annual fee of Rs 4,900, which included examination fees. However, from the last semester, students are now required to pay Rs 6,010 annually, along with an additional Rs 1,100 examination fee per student.