Body of Delhi woman found in almirah, partner key suspect

NEW DELHI: The discovery of concealed a 26-year-old woman’s body in an almirah at a residence in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area has led to suspicion of her live-in partner’s involvement in the murder, the police said on Thursday.

The incident unfolded when the victim’s father approached the authorities on Wednesday upon failing to reach his daughter for several days. Responding to a PCR call at 10.40 pm on Wednesday, a team from Dabri police station promptly arrived at the residence in Dwarka’s Rajapuri area, where the grim discovery was made.

“A thorough examination of the crime scene, icluding the almirah where the woman’s body was found, was conducted by the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” a senior police officer told this newspaper.

Accompanying the police at the scene, the deceased’s father alleged that the woman was killed by her live-in partner, Vipal Tailor.

The complainant recounted his final conversation with his daughter, revealing her fear of being harmed by Tailor, who purportedly subjected her to physical abuse, according to the police investigating the case.

The father further disclosed that his daughter had resided in the rented flat with Tailor in Rajapuri area for nearly one and a half months.

The police officer confirmed the transfer of the body to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Intensive efforts are being made to locate the accused, Vipal Tailor, hailing from Surat in Gujarat,” the investigating officer stated.

“Acting upon the complainant’s account, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against the accused,” the police officer added, noting that ongoing scrutiny of CCTV footage in the vicinity to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crime.