CM Yogi promises to accelerate Mathura’s development

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that after Ayodhya and Kashi, the government’s attention was directed at the development of Mathura and Vrindavan.

While addressing a public rally -- ‘Vijay Sankalp Namankan Sabha’ -- in Mathura in support of BJP candidate Hema Malini, the CM assured the people of the region of the fast paced development in Mathura-Vrindavan.

“At many places, we had to wait due to pending court cases. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our belief that victory will ultimately be ours as we patiently endured for 500 years awaiting the resolution of Ayodhya and homecoming of Lord Ram and ultimately achieved triumph,” he remarked.

Over allegations against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of “insulting” the BJP Mathura candidate Hema Malini through a controversial comment, Adityanath said Congress and INDIA bloc have been insulting the women.

“Disrespecting half the population will invite nationwide backlash. This land of CM Radhe Rani and Yamuna Maiya, reveres ‘matra shakti’, and any attempt to demean it will have dire consequences. While democracy upholds freedom of expression, it does not justify insulting ‘matra shakti’,” the chief minister alleged.