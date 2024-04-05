Concerted attempts by govt to ‘mislead’ courts: Delhi LG secretariat to Centre

NEW DELHI: The Delhi L-G secretariat has written a letter to the Union home secretary over the alleged violations by the Delhi government and “concerted attempts” to “mislead the courts” aiming to “influence” the justice delivery system, the Raj Niwas officials said.

The government attempts to “influence” the justice delivery system through filing of “motivated and premeditated” petitions and presenting “patently false” affidavits, they said.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAPgovernment over the charges of LG secretariat. The letter from L-G V K Saxena’s principal secretary cited various cases in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court and the alleged “violations” of the Delhi government with regard to its “dealings” with these courts.

“Of late, there have been concerted attempts at misleading the courts, with an apparent aim of influencing the justice delivery system by way of filing motivated and premeditated petitions and trying to secure an endorsement of the same from the courts by presenting patently false affidavits,” alleged the letter.

It said “GNCTD Vs the L-G” in various matters in different courts has become the “prevalent norm” rather than an exception. “The attempts obviously are, apart from misleading the courts, to create a false media narrative which maligns the constitutional office of L-G in public domain,” said the letter sent to Union home secretary with Saxena’s approval.

The cases quoted in the letter include matters related to infrastructure in the Delhi HC and the subordinate courts, release of funds for DJB and ‘Farishtey’ scheme, DCPCR, classification of conforming and non-conforming wards related to the 2021-22 excise policy.