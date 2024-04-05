ED chargesheet says DJB bribe money used as AAP poll funds

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet filed in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case has alleged that some part of the proceeds of crime were also transferred for election funding of Aam Aadmi Party, apart from the then DJB chief and other officers of the department.

Four individuals and a company have been named as accused in the chargesheet — former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager DK Mittal, one Tejinder Singh and NKG Infrastructure Ltd.

The ED has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was “passed on” as election funds to the ruling AAP in Delhi.

The probe agency started that its work on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI for offences related to corruption and bribery in DJB. The ED on this basis lodged an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.