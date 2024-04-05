ED chargesheet says DJB bribe money used as AAP poll funds

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet filed in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case has alleged that some part of the proceeds of crime were also transferred for election funding of Aam Aadmi Party, apart from the then DJB chief and other officers of the department.
Four individuals and a company have been named as accused in the chargesheet — former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager DK Mittal, one Tejinder Singh and NKG Infrastructure Ltd.
The ED has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was “passed on” as election funds to the ruling AAP in Delhi.
The probe agency started that its work on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI for offences related to corruption and bribery in DJB. The ED on this basis lodged an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
As per the chargesheet, submitted before the Rouse Avenue Court, seen by this newspaper, the ED alleged that NKG Infrastructure Ltd arranged fake performance certificates of the work undertaken by itself under the Faridabad Municipal Corporation contract with NBCC and false Deviation Statement of the same work in order to meet the technical eligibility criteria of the DJB contract.
The NKG infrastructure Ltd had received funds to the tune of Rs 24.74 crore from the DJB against the contract work of SITC of Electromagnetic Flow Meter. “Despite being technically unqualified, the company bagged this tender based on these fake certificates,” the chargesheet read.
Financial probe agency worked on FIR filed by CBI
The ED stated that out of Rs 24.74 crore disbursed by DJB, Rs 10.62 crore were not utilized in the performance of the contract or were paid as bribes