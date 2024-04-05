Eight pistols, 80 bullets recovered from arrested supplier in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Police has arrested an arms supplier and recovered eight semi-automatic pistols and 80 bullets from his possession, which were to be delivered to criminals in the city and its peripheries, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Adnan (23), resident of Jafrabad, had procured the weapons from Khurja Junction near Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing details, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a tip-off was received on April 2 about a criminal who may supply illegal firearms in the Northeast district. Acting on the intelligence, a trap was laid in Welcome area. “Adnan was nabbed and during his cursory search, eight semi-automatic pistols and 80 live cartridges were recovered,” the DCP said.

On interrogation, Adnan revealed that he purchased firearms from his sources at Khurja Junction, and supply them to the active criminals in Delhi-NCR.

“Adnan is being interrogated about the whole nexus of the illegal firearms supply. On verification, he was found to be previously involved in two cases of Arms Act and robbery,” said the DCP.

As per the police, Adnan disclosed that he got in touch with other criminals while in jail and was influenced by their ways and wanted to make a name for himself in the crime world.