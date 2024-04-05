Encroachments, traffic jam key poll issues in Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: Mehrauli, a prominent locality within the South Delhi constituency, holds the distinction of being one of the seven medieval cities that constitute the present union territory of Delhi. While Mehrauli may appear like any other ordinary neighbourhood today, its historical significance lies in its architecture.

The Mehrauli Assembly Constituency comprises three municipal wards—Lado Sarai (W), Mehrauli, and Vasant Kunj—each represented by women councillors in the MCD. Kishangarh was removed from the list of wards following a delimitation exercise in 2022.

The battle for the Mehrauli seat remained predominantly bipolar between the Congress and BJP until 2013. However, since 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party has secured victory in the seat for two consecutive terms.

In the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2020, Naresh Yadav of the AAP party emerged victorious with 62,417 votes, with Kusum Khatri of the BJP party as the runner-up. The margin of victory was 18,161 votes.

In the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2015, Naresh Yadav of the AAP party secured victory with 58,125 votes, while Sarita Chaudhary of the BJP party was the runner-up. The margin of victory was 16,951 votes.

In 2013, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pravesh Sahib Singh clinched the seat, while in 2008, the Congress party emerged victorious with Dr. Yoganand Shashtri as the elected MLA.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters are registered in the assembly.

The current geographical structure of the Mehrauli constituency came into existence in 2008 as part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India, which was constituted in 2002. Subsequently, it was included in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with nine other Assembly segments, namely, Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Palam, and Badarpur.