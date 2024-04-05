How active were Delhi's seven MPs in Parliament?

NEW DELHI: In the 17th Lok Sabha, 2019-24, the seven Members of Parliament (MPs) raised fewer questions and participated in less number of debates than their counterparts from other parts of the country.

According to data compiled by a non-profit research organisation (NGO), PRS Legislative Research, the seven MPs from the BJP participated in 36 debates on average during the five-year period. This was significantly lower than the national average of 46.7 debates per MP.

Among the Delhi parliamentarians, Ramesh Bhidhuri, the South Delhi MP, participated in the most debates at 74, followed by Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi) at 51, Parvesh Verma (West Delhi) at 47 and Manoj Tiwari (North-East Delhi) at 37.

On the other hand, Hans Raj Hans (North-West Delhi), Gautam Gambhir (East Delhi) and Dr Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk) participated in just 4, 3 and 0 debates respectively.

When raising questions in the House, Delhi’s MPs asked 183 questions in total, which is once again lower than the national average of 210 questions per MP.