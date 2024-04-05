Jamia Millia notifies ten cities to conduct RCA admissions

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA academy released a notification on Thursday regarding the entrance test for free UPSC coaching. The entrance will be held in ten cities: Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala).

The written test will comprise general studies (Objective type only) based on UPSC’s model. It will be available in English/Hindi/Urdu. The test aims to assess candidates’ knowledge of general awareness, critical thinking, comprehension, and written communication. The total duration of the examination will be three hours, with two hours allocated for general studies and one hour for essay writing.

The last date for submitting the application form is June 19, 2024, while the portal will reopen for editing submitted applications on June 21 and 22. The exam is scheduled for June 29. Paper I, General Studies, will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and Paper II, Essay Writing, will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm.