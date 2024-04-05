Prioritise hearing cases against MPs, MLAs for speedy disposal, says Delhi HC

“In line with the directives passed by the Chief Justice of India...we direct the registry of this court to circulate this order so that priority is given to all criminal cases, appeals, revisions pending before them against the members of Parliament and legislative assemblies, as it is essential for expeditious and effective disposal of such cases,” the division bench said in an order on April 2.

On Thursday, when several MP/MLA cases came up for hearing before Justice Sharma, the court said it cannot hear them now as she has received a judicial order as per which certain cases have been transferred from this court.

Regarding the cases involving lawmakers pending before district courts, the high court directed the designated courts concerned to give priority, first of all criminal cases against MPs and MLAs punishable with death or life imprisonment, then to cases punishable with imprisonment for five years or more and thereafter hear other cases.