Tales from the Ring

Bayley’s introduction to wrestling started the old classic way. She was a fan since she was 10. “I was an obsessed teenager and made my family buy all kinds of posters and shirts for me,” she says. From there to her 380-day reign as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion (which still stands as the longest in the championship history), Bayley’s journey in WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. Edited excerpts from the conversation.

With the current story-line revolving around your feud with Damage Ctrl, how are you preparing for your match against Iyo Sky at Wrestlemania?

It’s a roller coaster every single day. This is what I’ve always dreamed of and what I’ve always prepared my mind for. But I think going into this year’s WrestleMania is very different. Last year, I was side by side with Damage Ctrl and this year, I am going up against them, particularly Iyo Sky. This match is more than just about the championship. It’s like you can relate to it back in your elementary years when your friends turned their back on you and it’s harder to get through. I think it’s gonna make for a bigger moment at WrestleMania for all of us.

Added pressure given that the match is taking place at Wrestlemania?

Always. I always feel like I have something to prove. This being my first solo WrestleMania, it’s something that I have fought for for a long time. This is only Iyo’s second WrestleMania. The fact that she is in this championship match says a lot about her. I’m excited. We’ve never been in the ring together, so it’s gonna be crazy.