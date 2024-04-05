The Baha’is next door

Who are the Baha’is?

Baha’u’llah, an Iranian aristocrat, was the founder of the Baha’i faith; he broke away from Islam in the 19th century. The main reason for the persecution of Baha’is in Iran, the land where their faith originated, is the fact that they admit no clergy and the Muslim clerics could not accept that a divine revelation, which Baha’u’llah claimed he had, could take place after Islam.

Among the social teachings that are salient to the Baha’i faith are the abolition of the holy war or jihad, in the sense of a war against other creeds (including Islamic ones) and faiths that is upheld by a few extremist groups; the obligation of personal and individual search for the truth; collective management of the affairs of the community without any mediation of priests; new marriage laws and (compulsory) monogamy’ new personal ordinances for fasting and prayers. These are some of the principles that are unique to the Baha’i faith and absent in Islam. But try explaining all that to the average Delhiite.

Being low-key and why

Growing up Baha’i, Adib Mishra, 22, a student, says because of intermittent Hindu-Muslim tensions he has been judged by his name. “No one, by the way, becomes Baha’i,” he informs. Fifteen is considered the age of maturity when the young are given the choice to “declare” themselves a Baha’i after a study of all religions. “I also went through a phase that if I’m just going to follow my parents, am I doing what my faith has taught me…after all, our faith stresses on us doing our own research and come to an independent position. What made me decide are our social principles -- the insistence on justice and equal rights between genders. So, I read a prayer, signed a card, the latter being just for documentary purposes so that you declare yourself a Baha’i and other Baha’is know where you live,” he says.