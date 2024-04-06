Delhi: Class 8 student beaten, stick inserted in privates; classmate held

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and a wooden stick was inserted in his private parts allegedly by his classmate in a private school, triggering protests in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The offender has been apprehended and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board, police said, adding that the victim's family suspects involvement of more students in the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said the incident occurred on April 2 in the private school.

The victim, a student of class 8, allegedly got into a fight with his classmate over an issue of thumping the table during the class.

The victim told the police that one of his classmates, who was wearing a mask, beat him up and inserted a wooden stick in his private parts.

The juvenile offender also threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the assault, Gupta said.

The doctors told the police that a foreign object was inserted inside the posterior of the boy leading to injuries, the police officer said.