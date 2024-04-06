Delhi govt schools: Norms issued for admissions in classes 6-9

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Education department on Friday issued guidelines for the children seeking admission in Classes 6 to 9 in government schools under non-plan admissions for the academic session 2024-25.

Admissions in government schools under the directorate of education in Classes 6 to 9 for the academic session 2024-25 will start from April 8, with online registration of applicants. Students currently studying under NSO in government or government-aided schools can approach their last attended school for assistance regarding their transfer or readmission, as per the notification.

Parents have to register the details of their children online. The link for submission of online registration form is available on the homepage of the department’s website.

However, for admission to Class 6, applicants declared promoted to Class 5 will be registered online while out of school children will be physically registered in any school nearer to their residence.

All the parents whose children have not studied in a school and are in the age group of 10-12 years can register their ward in any school near their residence.