Delhi HC orders inspection of Mukherjee Nagar coachings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed inspection of the coaching centres operating in the Mukherjee Nagar area by a team of lawyers and fire department officials while seeking a report with respect to their status and safety.

A bench headed by Justice Yashwant Varma also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file a status report stating the total number of coaching centres in the area.

The court’s order came on a batch of cases concerning the operation of coaching centres in the area, including a case registered by it on its own after taking suo motu cognisance of a fire that broke out at a coaching centre there in June 2023.

During the hearing, the counsel for MCD informed the court that six coaching centres have been sealed on account of being non-compliant with the applicable regulations and action would be taken against other defaulters as well. The court was also informed that around 21 centres have closed down on their own and notice of sealing has been issued to over 20.

Amicus curiae advocate Gautam Narayan, assisting the high court in the matter, said that although some centres have closed their operation, new centres might have come up in their place.

“In view of the aforesaid, we call upon the MCD to submit a fresh status report setting out the total number of coaching centres which may be operating in Mukherjee Nagar as on date,” the bench ordered.