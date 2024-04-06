Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a CA coaching hub in middle of urban mess

NEW DELHI: If Mukherjee Nagar is known for UPSC preparation, Laxmi Nagar has made a mark in CA coaching.

The assembly segment, part of the East Delhi constituency, is home to hundreds of students preparing for the competitive examination and living in rented apartments.

With the influx of students, the area’s markets have also undergone significant changes. Eateries, stationery shops, bookstores, and real estate offices now dominate them.

Sadly, one thing that remains unchanged and has deteriorated with time is its narrow lanes, matchstick-type houses, encroachment, garbage-littered streets, street vendors’ mess, and traffic woes.

Issues

In 2023, Delhi Police surveyed the 117 road stretches and ten flyovers to identify the key traffic congestion points.

In East Delhi, Nirman Vihar and Laxmi Nagar on the Vikas Marg were identified as the congested points. Though the metro has covered this segment, the vehicular traffic remains dense.

Laxmi Nagar also struggles with urban woes — unregulated constructions, massive encroachment, unchecked commercialisation, deplorable sanitation and inadequate infrastructure.

The students living on rent or as paying guests say they fight daily for fresh air and sunlight as their rooms are tiny, with a single bed, and cost Rs 5 to 6,000.