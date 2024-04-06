Foreign pupils can now apply for UG courses in JNU

NEW DELHI: Expanding its reach, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications from international students for admission to the undergraduate (UG) programme for the upcoming academic year.

As per a statement issued by the university, they do not have to take the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2024 examination. The last date for submission of the application is April 26.

“Interested foreign national candidates may apply from their respective countries.There is a separate application form for them, which can be downloaded from the official website of the university,” the statement read.

The university offers around 10 UG and 34 PG (postgraduation) courses. It is offering a total of 342 UG and 1,025 PG seats in various schools and disciplines. JNU offers admissions in UG and Certificate of Proficiency programmes through CUET in School of Language, Literature & Cultural Studies and School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. According to the NIRF Survey 2023, JNU stood second among universities for the second consecutive year.