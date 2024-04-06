'Healthcare in shambles', says Delhi L-G VK Saxena

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena wrote to health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday, saying the much-touted “Delhi model” of accessible health services appears to be on ventilator and suggested bringing a white paper on the matter.

Saxena’s response came a day after Bharadwaj wrote to him asking him to order an inquiry into the “non-availability of medicines and consumables in city government hospitals”. Bharadwaj had written to the L-G following reports about lack of basic consumables in Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya.

Responding to the L-G’s letter, the Delhi government said the shortage of medicines and consumables in its hospitals was being shown as a conspiracy.

The L-G, in his letter, said he had requested Bharadwaj to come for a discussion on issues of public importance related to healthcare on two occasions in the last one week. “However, you chose to disregard the invitation and instead offered some frivolous excuse for not attending,” Saxena said.

The L-G said he was “appalled at the pathetic state of affairs prevailing in Delhi government hospitals. It is indeed shocking that the much-touted ‘Delhi Model’ of health service delivery lies in shambles- indeed it appears to be on life support ventilator.”

“I am afraid that you have run down the much publicised claims of your own Chief Minister and your predecessors in the department on the much glorified health model. I am surprised that hospitals in the national capital run by Delhi government are not equipped even with basic consummables like cotton. You have also highlighted the unavailability of orthopaedic doctor in one facility,” Saxena wrote to the health minister.