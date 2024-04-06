How ‘critical’ polling booths identified

NEW DELHI: Over 1.47 crore eligible voters of the national capital will exercise their franchise across 13,500 polling booths spread across 2,700 locations.

Like every other election, the police send a list of booths marked as “critical” to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The parameters for categorising the booths are decided by the police and later by the ECI.

For the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25, Delhi Police sources told The New Indian Express that a list of several such polling stations has been sent to the ECI.

After collecting data from various police stations, this newspaper learnt that the minimum number of critical polling booths in the New Delhi district is less than 5. For the southeast district, the police have sent a list of 53 “critical” polling stations.

The North East district of the city, which witnessed violent communal clashes just a year after the last general elections in 2019, will have around 255 polling stations, of which the police have marked 55 as critical.

Both Shahdara and North West districts have sent a list of 146 “critical” booths each. In the Dwarka district, where around 1,200 polling booths will be set up at 250 premises, more than 50 have been marked as critical. Similarly, around 38 critical booths will be in the North West district.

The figures are tentative and have been sent to the Returning Officer of the respective district, who will ultimately make the final call.