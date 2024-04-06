Man hangs self after killing wife, 4-yr-old daughter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old daughter before hanging from a ceiling fan in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the three bodies were found by his son in the house, who was out for work and arrived on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Ajay, Teena (38), and their daughter Varsha, residents of Gali no 5, Nihal Vihar.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said that on Friday at 9:30 a.m., a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a suicide was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, Ajay was found hanging by the ceiling fan, with blood all over his body.

Bodies of Teena and Varsha were found lying on the bed, both with blood on them, indicating that they had been killed with a sharp weapon. The room’s door was locked from the inside, the police said.

“The crime and forensic science teams were then brought in to the scene, and an investigation was initiated,” the officer said. He said that Ajay, who worked as a halwai, has a 22-year-old son named Kushal, who is an electrician. Kushal was away at work and found the bodies upon returning in the morning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The DCP said that, prima facie, it appears that Ajay murdered his wife and daughter with a sharp object before taking his own life by hanging.

“A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.

