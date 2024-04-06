National boxer who joined Bishnoi gang as sharpshooter held in Delhi's Rohini

NEW DELHI: A former national boxer, who became an active sharpshooter of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and used to execute crimes, including murder on directions of the gang leaders sitting in Dubai, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, an officer said on Friday.
The gangster, identified as Abhinav Verma alias Boxer, a resident of Vikaspuri, was wanted in two cases of firing at business people in the national capital to extort money.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Amit Kaushik, said that on March 27, specific input was received that a member of Rohit Godara, Hasim Baba and Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi) gang would be coming near DDA Sports Park, Sector 3, Rohini, Delhi to meet his associates for next course of action.
Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid, and Verma was apprehended. “During his cursory search, a country-made pistol and two bullets were recovered from his possession. Further on his instance, two more sophisticated pistols, one revolver and ten live cartridges were also recovered,” the DCP said.
The DCP said Verma was arrested in a murder case of his schoolmate at Paschim Vihar in 2012. “He remained in jail for six years and came in contact with Hasim Baba and his close associate Ashish aka Kalu (dismissed constable having a criminal record) and joined their gang,” he said.
After coming out on bail, Verma started committing crimes for this gang.
“After the arrest of other sharpshooters of the gang, he became the main sharpshooter of this gang and used to remain in contact with the main kingpins and their associates through certain app-based numbers,” the DCP said.
In 2021, Verma again went to jail and, after coming out, started working for Ashish, Hasim Baba and Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang).
“During further interrogation, it was revealed that one person, Aashish, is running the infamous Goldy Brar/Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Dubai,” the DCP added.
Wanted in connection to two cases
