‘RRTS viaduct construction likely to be over by April’: NCRTC

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday said the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System viaduct in the Delhi section is likely to be completed by April-end.

Track-laying activities, along with electric traction and signalling work, are underway in the New Ashok Nagar-Sahibabad section, officials said.

The Delhi section is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year, paving the way for trial runs between Delhi and Sahibabad, they said.

The NCRTC officials added that the construction of the RRTS viaduct in the Delhi section was nearing completion. “Less than 500 metres of the viaduct in the Delhi section is now left for construction, which is scheduled for completion by the end of this month. The Delhi section is about 14 kilometres long which consists of about nine kilometres of elevated section and five km of underground section,” an official said.

Construction of more than eight kilometres of viaduct has already been completed in addition to the entire underground section of about five kilometres. The three mainline RRTS stations of Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar (underground) have already taken shape and finishing works are currently in progress, the officials said.

Once the Delhi section is complete, movement of passengers can be established from Sarai Kale Khan to the currently operational Sahibabad-Modi Nagar North section and beyond, they added.