Senior BJP leaders conspired to put Kejriwal behind bars: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: A couple of days after his release, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested in the excise policy case.

While addressing a conference, he said: “The liquor scam has been committed by the world’s biggest party, the BJP. It is done with the involvement of big leaders of the BJP,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said one of the accused Magunta Reddy gave three statements, while his son Raghav Magunta gave seven. When the probe agency asked him (Magunta Reddy) on September 16, 2022 to give false statements against Kejriwal, he refused. As an arm-twisting tactic, his son Raghav Magunta was arrested and put in jail for five months managing to get (Magunta Reddy) change his statement. Singh said a raid was conducted on September 16, 2022 at Magunta Reddy’s house and till February 10, 2023 he was coerced to give statement against Kejriwal but he did not do so.

“On February 10, 2023, his son Raghav was arrested. And from February 10 to July 16, 2023, seven statements are taken from Raghav Magunta. During this period, Raghav was grilled and asked if he met with the Delhi CM, whether he is involved in liquor scam. Raghav Magunta replied in the negative. But after remaining in jail for five months, he gave up. In the seventh statement on July 16, he changed his stance. After 5 months of torture, Raghav gave statement against Kejriwal,” said the senior AAP leader.

The Rajya Sabha MP continued, “But it is quite surprising that Raghav Reddy’s previous six statements and Magunta Reddy’s two statements do not appear in the court and ED puts them away as the “unrelied upon documents”.

After arguments in court by the lawyers that they wanted to see those (unrelied upon) statements, the court granted permission, he said, adding “Our lawyers were shocked to see that in the nine statements of the father-son duo, there is nomention of Kejriwal anywhere. Later, after mounting pressure on them the ED managed to get testimony against the CM,” he asserted.