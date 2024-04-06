The real cliffhanger

Last year, in a remarkable feat, 11-year-old Gauri Singh from Gurugram climbed up to the Everest Base Camp (EBC) at a height of 17,598 ft above sea level along with a group of 18 people. She was trained by her father, Manmohan Singh, 51, an assistant engineer by profession and the founder of Gurgaon Walkers, a group that regularly organises nature walks, trekking and hiking on the Aravallis on Sundays as well as quarterly and yearly treks in India and abroad.

This year, Singh has trained a group of 15 from Delhi-NCR, which includes four teenagers, who are climbing up to the EBC. “Suryom Arora and Utkarsh Sharma are both 14, and Tveesha Gupta and Sunya Arora are 16. They were all inspired by Gauri after she went last year and thought if she can do it being younger than them, why can’t they!” says Singh as TMS joins him on a trek in the Aravallis, in the Gurugram-Sohna stretch, during the wee hours.

Our trek starts from where the urban landscape of Gurugram ends and the rocky outcrops of Aravallis begin. Singh coordinates, over the phone, with the EBC participants while they reach Kathmandu. Their next stop will be Ramechhap in central Nepal from where they will take a 30-minute flight to Lukla, a small mountainous town in north-eastern Nepal from where the Everest trek begins. But due to poor weather, the EBC participants are stuck. “If the flight to Lukla can’t be taken, then go ahead by road. It can take two days to reach Lukla but the journey has to go on,” Singh tells the participants as he makes swift decisions showing his preparedness for crisis-management, having climbed up to the EBC in 2019.