AAP leaders observe hunger strike to protest arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Atishi said the probing agencies were unable to show the money trail linking AAP leaders and alleged that the trail had been done by liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP.

"People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal. They don't think of him as a CM but as their son, or brother. We all want bail for Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's ED and CBI haven't been able to show a single penny of liquor scam from the leaders of AAP. If there is any money trail in this issue, it's from liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP," Atishi said.

"Sharat Reddy donated 55 crores to the BJP... Why the BJP has not been raided or accused, Why has the BJP's National President not been summoned or arrested? ED and CBI act as political weapons of the BJP," the AAP minister said.

The AAP's Delhi unit convener, Gopal Rai, appealed to people to join the fast to protest against Kejriwal's arrest. He alleged that Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam was part of the BJP's conspiracy to finish the AAP.

The AAP had issued the call for a nationwide collective fast to protest the arrest of Kejriwal. On Sunday, protests condemning his detention were held in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

AAP members gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to mark their protest. In Pune and other cities in Maharashtra, the AAP workers staged the day-long protest at public places. In cities like Pune, some leaders of the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) also joined the AAP's protest.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to a case related to the Delhi excise policy. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summons by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal."

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)