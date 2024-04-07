Delhi: RWAs to bring people’s manifesto for cleaner, greener and safer city

NEW DELHI : Around 2,500 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the city will soon come out with a people’s manifesto demanding a more live-able, breathable and sustainable city from the next government.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the RWAs, under the umbrella of United Residents Joint Action (URJA) group, said it would release a ‘Citizen Charter of Demands 2024’ for the next 5 years of government to make the city resource wise sustainable by 2029.

According to the consortium of RWAs, the deterioration of the environment and the menace of pollution is the most pressing issue of current times.

“Delhi has attained the infamous title of the world’s most polluted city and it’s taken a lot of mismanagement, procrastination, warped-up priorities, multiple authorities, lack of ownership and misgivings about people friendly solutions over several years to get here,” the association said.

“Resident, voters, children, animals and birds of Delhi, suffered gravely due to interstate pollution effects, health and livelihood, lack of planning, non-implementable notified policies, reluctant administration, sense of belongingness among residents, claim of ownership of city among the permanent residents and migrant residents and regular conflicting political interventions and all the above together needs to be tackled side by side in order to bring back the city livable, Breathable. Sustainable, charming, nourished and attractive enough that matches the parameters of a smart Capital City globally. The above facts hold good and relate with all other metro cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai,” it added.

The consortium also said that the national capital needs to set an example for the whole nation. “This manifesto will present the demands as a starting point for a livable city with inputs from experts and community leaders,” the statement read.