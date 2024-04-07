Fake online ads: Man held in Raipur for duping people

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling machines and spare parts by posing as a wholesale trader and posting fraudulent advertisements on social media, the police said on Saturday. The accused Raushan Kumar, resident of Bihar, was arrested on Friday from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the accused posed as a wholesale trader, posting ads on social media for machine tools and spare parts at cheaper rates. He would provide fake invoices from reputed firms in Raipur to the victims.

During the investigation, all the invoices and courier slips were found to be forged, the officer said, adding that the cheated amount was withdrawn through ATMs in Raipur.

A police team was dispatched to Raipur and after a 3-day chase, the suspect Raushan Kumar was nabbed. Under interrogation, the accused confessed, revealing he had cheated over 20 people in the past year.