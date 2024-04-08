Amidst crucifixion drama, public service sees new ebb

In the midst of the chest beating politics, rush to embrace Bhagat Singh and the Delhi High Court refusing to interfere into the issue of governance of Delhi, the city’s basic services have taken a further beating. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has often hawked achievements in the health sector, the fact is that there isn’t much to show other than the tin pots called Mohallah Clinics.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Delhi, a 46-year-old cancer patient passed away after multiple hospitals refused to admit him. Puneet Sharma along with his wife and their children, travelled from Uttarakhand’s Kashipur to avail treatment for his advanced tongue cancer. However, as he and his family went to nine hospitals to treatment but were denied admission. Sharma’s cancerspread to other organs.

The crux of the problem was that the cancer speciality hospital, where Sharma was referred to, had a non-functional intensive care unit. On March 16, Puneet was admitted to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI). However, on March 28, DSCI referred him to either AIIMS or GB Pant Hospital because of the unavailability of intensive care facilities at the institute.

From here their ordeal started. According to reports, the family went to AIIMS on March 29 and was denied admission allegedly without any medical examination. They went to several other hospitals both under the Central and the state government, even sought police intervention but to no avail. They returned to the DSCI where the poor man passed away.

A few days later came the news that an eight-year-old boy with a broken arm was turned away on Monday by two state-run hospitals in east Delhi — Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, a dedicated paediatric facility, both run by the Delhi government. While one hospital claimed it did not have cotton, the other said it had no orthopaedic doctor at the time to treat the boy.