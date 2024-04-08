Delhi: 22% rise in drunk driving cases in 3 months, Rajouri Garden top violator

NEW DELHI: The city witnessed a surge of 22% in the cases of drunken driving in the past three months in comparison with the figures of the previous year. According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, from January 1 to March 31, 2024, 6,591 cases of drunken driving were reported and the violators booked. Last year the cases in the same period stood at 5,384 and 399 in 2022.

A senior officer said the trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic rules to ensure public safety on the city roads.

The traffic police said they conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024. “The analysis sheds light on areas where violations are most prevalent, allowing targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with rules,” the officer said.

Rajouri Garden topped the list with 333 violations, followed by Samaypur Badli 252, Mehrauli 240, Karol Bagh and Rohini 235 each, Model Town 200, Punjabi Bagh 194, Narela 183, Kalkaji 181 and Lajpat Nagar 176.

Driving under the influence poses a grave risk not only to the individual behind the wheel but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists sharing the road.

Excess alcohol impairs judgment, slows reaction time, and increases the likelihood of accidents causing injuries or fatalities. The consequences of such irresponsible behaviour can be devastating.