ED questions Kejriwal's PA, AAP MLA Pathak

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Their statement is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Both of them have been questioned in this case earlier too by the ED.

Sources said Kumar's questioning was essential in connection with the engagements of Kejriwal.

The 55-year-old CM, also the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested by the ED in this case last month.

He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail under judicial custody.