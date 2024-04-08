Delhi: Stolen car of Nadda’s wife found, three held

NEW DELHI: The car of BJP national president JP Nadda’s wife, Mallika Nadda, which was stolen from a service centre in Delhi’s Govindpuri area, was recovered by the Delhi Police from Varanasi and the three suspected thieves were arrested, an official said on Sunday.

As per police, the accused, identified as Shivansh Tripathi (23), Saleem (34), and Mohd Raees a.k.a Pappu (33), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were planning to sell the car in Nagaland.

The arrest came after Joginder Singh, the driver of the Fortuner, on March 19, lodged a complaint with Govindpuri Police Station in which he reported theft of the SUV from Giri Nagar in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, during the probe, the police team assigned to crack the case analysed several CCTV cameras. “Following the trail, they reached Badkhal in Faridabad, Haryana, where specific clues about the involvement of habitual auto lifter Shahid and Tripathi were found.

On March 22, Tripathi was apprehended from the vicinity of Patiala House Court. He confessed to having committed the crime along with Shahid, his son-in-law Farooq, one Shahkul, the DCP said.