'No phone, changed appearance': Delhi man who killed wife with acid held after a year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested from Maharashtra's Kohlapur a 61-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly killing his wife here a year ago, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 29, last year, when the accused Jitendra allegedly threw acid at his wife as he suspected that she had an extramarital affair, the police said.

Subsequently, an FIR under section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) was registered at Jahangirpuri police station and further investigation was taken up, they said.

"During treatment, the victim had succumbed to her injuries, after which a murder charge was added against the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.