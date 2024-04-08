Refused matchbox to light cigarettes, teens stab youth to death in Timarpur locality

NEW DELHI: In a sensational case of murder, a youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles after he refused to share his matchbox to light their cigarettes in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, an official said on Sunday. According to the officer, both the accused minors have been apprehended.

Sharing details, DCP (north) MK Meena said information was received regarding a stabbing incident following which a police team rushed to the spot. The police team found a pool of blood inside an auto-rickshaw and its surroundings.

During inquiry, it came to light that the injured had already been shifted to the Hindu Rao Hospital. Thereafter, the police reached the hospital and collected a medico-legal case (MLC) report. The deceased was declared dead at arrival by the doctors.

The DCP said that thereafter, the crime scene was inspected and the statement of an eyewitness recorded. During the probe, the police team tasked to crack the case, based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, apprehended two juveniles. “One knife, which was used in the commission of offence has been recovered,” said the DCP.

On questioning, the duo revealed that one of the`m had asked the victim to give him a matchbox, but he refused leading to an exchange of hot arguments between them.

Meanwhile, one of the minor boys attacked the victim with a sharp-edged knife. The two then manage to escape the scene.

Further probe revealed that one of the apprehended juveniles was also previously involved in a heinous crime, the officer added.